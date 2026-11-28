While blue skies and sunny weather might sound ideal, some GTA 6 players looking for realistic weather in Leonida are still hoping for more variety in their forecast. For anyone who might be facing this issue, there seems to be a fix for PS5 players, thanks to X user @mauricioce85796.

Rockstar released a patch soon after GTA 6 launched that addressed bugs and other small issues players may have encountered. Weather conditions remaining static was one of the issues the update intended to fix. If the patch hasn’t brought on the shifting skies that players were hoping for, here is a solution to try.

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One downside is that players will have to step away from Jason and Lucia’s story to see if it works, because the first step involves powering down the PS5. Then put the console into safe mode – pressing the power button down until there’s a beep – and a list of prompts appears on the screen.

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GTA 6 Weather Not Changing? This Simple PS5 Trick Might Fix It.

From the list, choose 6 to clear the console’s cache. Then simply restart the PS5 and get back into the game. According to users in Mauricio’s comment section, this trick works immediately.

And if gamers are looking for even more extreme weather conditions, it turns out there’s a side quest that will actually unlock a hurricane. It starts with heading out to a compound in North Leonard County, includes testing some pretty serious security measures put in place by a real-life rapper, and ends with driving a high-end car into gale-force winds and heavy rain.

Considering the speed with which Rockstar has released patches – in fact, the first one landed even before the game had officially launched – it’s clear this game will be well looked after by the studio. While Mauricio’s fix will hopefully prove helpful for any players who need it, it’s also likely that GTA 6 will receive plenty of the updates and patches it might need to stay healthy for the massive wave of gamers who are returning to Vice City.

Dynamic weather is just one of the elements that is bringing so much attention to this game. GTA 6 was undoubtedly the most heavily anticipated game of the year, a feeling reflected in both reviews and nominations at gaming awards, including Game of the Year and a Best Performance nod for Manni L. Perez as Lucia at the 2026 Game Awards.