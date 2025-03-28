How to Fix the Samsung Galaxy Watch’s Sleep Tracking Problem

The earliest indications that something is off with Samsung Galaxy Watches’ sleep tracking popped up in Korean on a Samsung community forum earlier this week. Then it was spotted by SamMobile and spread to the English-speaking corners of the web.

The problem is known to affect the Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 5, Watch 6, Watch 7, and Watch Ultra, so odds are that if you have a Galaxy Watch and rely upon its sleep tracking features, you could run into problems, if you haven’t already. Check out the fix below.

the official word

“We have confirmed that sleep-related measurement values ​​are not reflected properly in the Samsung Health app on the Galaxy Watch,” a moderator’s account posted on Samsung’s community forum for Korea.

“If sleep measurement is not working properly, turn off the watch and then turn it on to measure normally. We will also be distributing the Samsung Health app that has improved this phenomenon, so please update the app to the latest version through the Galaxy Store.”

Turning a device off and then on is the boilerplate first suggestion for almost any device, from iPads to internet routers to smartphones. Almost mind-numbingly so. If I got a bad banana delivered by Amazon Fresh, I’d expect them to tell me to try turning it off and on, too.

Hold the power/home and back buttons simultaneously, and then tap “turn off” when the prompt pops up. Wait a few seconds, and then turn it back on. Supposing that elementary move doesn’t work for your Galaxy Watch, it could be a problem with power saving mode.

Try turning it off. Scroll down and tap the settings menu. Click battery, then click to deactivate it. Is it already switched off when you enter settings? Samsung says to activate it and then deactivate it again, just to make sure things are toggling as they should.

And if that doesn’t work, well, sorry. You’re out of moves, at least until the next Samsung Health app update comes through and hopefully fixes it. You should have your apps set to update automatically, but if you don’t, then now is a good time to make that change.

You can update the app manually by launching the Galaxy Store, searching for “Samsung Health,” and tapping on it once the update is available. That’ll just entail a lot of checking back in again and again to see whether the update has been released yet, though.