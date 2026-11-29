In Grand Theft Auto VI, players can interact with random NPCs in a variety of ways, including giving them the middle finger. However, the game doesn’t actually tell you which button to press to pull off the rude gesture. Here is how to flip people off in GTA 6 while walking around Leonida or driving in your car.

How to Flip People Off in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

To flip people off in GTA 6, hold down L2 on your PS5 controller to highlight an NPC and then press the R1 button. This will trigger an animation that has Jason or Lucia giving the person the middle finger.

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The gesture is easy to miss as it isn’t listed alongside the other dialogue options when interacting with NPCs. You also need to make sure that you don’t have a weapon equipped before attempting it.

Here are the exact steps to flip someone off in GTA 6:

Press L1 on your controller to holster your weapon.

on your controller to holster your weapon. Walk up to any NPC you want to flip off.

Hold down L2 to highlight the person.

to highlight the person. While still holding down L2, press R1 to give them the middle finger.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

If you are playing on Xbox Series X|S, you can pull off the same gesture by holding down LT and pressing RB. However, be careful who you decide to flip off. Some NPCs will take offense to the rude gesture and may become aggressive toward your character. I had one angry pedestrian even pull a gun on me and start shooting.

How to Flip People Off While Driving in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You can also give other drivers the middle finger in GTA 6 without having to get out of your vehicle. To do this, hold up on the d-pad to highlight an NPC while driving, then press the R1 button on your PS5 controller with no weapon equipped.

Rockstar Games has actually included several road rage mechanics in Grand Theft Auto VI, which allow you to antagonize other drivers and pedestrians while behind the wheel.

Here are the road rage controls in GTA 6:

Action PS5 Xbox Series X|S Give the middle finger Hold Up on D-Pad + R1 Hold Up on D-Pad + RB Yell at other drivers R3 Right Stick (Click) Honk your horn Hold L3 Hold Left Stick

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

If you really want to cause some mischief in Vice City, try pulling up alongside another driver and combining the middle finger gesture with the game’s dedicated road rage button. Just don’t be surprised if the other driver decides to retaliate. For even more mischief, check out our How to Slap in GTA 6 guide.