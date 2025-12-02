How to Get a Free Mewtwo (and Its Mega Form) in Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Game Freak has released Mega Mewtwo to celebrate the upcoming release of the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Dimension. Switch 2 players can now obtain the Gen 1 Legendary Pokémon in PLZA for free. Here is how to get the Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y Mega Stones.

How to Get Mega Mewtwo in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Following the release of the final Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC trailer, Game Freak surprised Switch 2 players by releasing Mega Mewtwo for free. For a limited time only, players can obtain the Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y Mega Stones through the game’s Mystery Gift system.

Videos by VICE

However, to catch Mewtwo in PLZA you will need to first unlock the Project M Side Mission. Thankfully, the quest is automatically added to your game after you obtain the Mega Stones through the Mystery Gift distribution event.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Here are the exact steps you need to take to unlock the Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y Mega Stones in Pokémon Legends Z-A:

Step 1: Make sure to update your Pokémon Legends Z-A game to the 1.0.3 patch on the Nintendo Switch 2 home menu.

Make sure to update your Pokémon Legends Z-A game to the 1.0.3 patch on the Nintendo Switch 2 home menu. Step 2: Press the ‘X’ Button while in-game to access the Menu System. Next, select the ‘Link Play’ option at the bottom of your screen.

Press the ‘X’ Button while in-game to access the Menu System. Next, select the ‘Link Play’ option at the bottom of your screen. Step 3: Navigate to the “Mystery Gift” menu on the right side of your screen and then select “Get Via Internet.”

Navigate to the “Mystery Gift” menu on the right side of your screen and then select “Get Via Internet.” Step 4: Select the ‘Project M’ Mystery Gift to receive the Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y Stones.

How to Start the “Project M” Quest in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Unlike the Mega Diancie PLZA event, unlocking Mega Mewtwo is a bit confusing at first. For starters, the game doesn’t add “Project M” to your Side Mission list. You will also not get a quest marker added to your map. However, the Mystery Gift descriptions give us enough of a hint on how to start it.

Once you have the Pokémon Legends Z-A Project M quest unlocked, head on over to Lysandre Cafe to start it. However, you will need to have completed a few prerequisites in the main story before you can even trigger the Mewtwo battle in PLZA, which we’ll break down below.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Here are all the requirements you need to start the Project M quest in Pokémon Legends Z-A:

Step 1: The Pokémon Legends Z-A campaign ( Main Quest #37: Operation Protect Lumiose ) MUST be completed. You can not get Mega Mewtwo without doing this first.

The Pokémon Legends Z-A campaign ( ) MUST be completed. You can not get Mega Mewtwo without doing this first. Step 2: After obtaining the Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y Mystery Gift, fast travel to Lysandre Cafe and go inside.

After obtaining the Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y Mystery Gift, fast travel to Lysandre Cafe and go inside. Step 3: Take the Elevator at the entrance and select “B3F” . Once down here, walk around the corner to enter Lysandre Lab to trigger a cutscene.

at the entrance and . Once down here, walk around the corner to enter Lysandre Lab to trigger a cutscene. Step 4: Select “trigger the locks” start the Extra Side Mission “Project M” and spawn Mewtwo.

Select “trigger the locks” start the Extra Side Mission “Project M” and spawn Mewtwo. Step 5: Battle Mewtwo, and catch it with a Master Ball (or whatever Poké Ball) you choose. If Mewtwo breaks out or you knock it out, don’t fret! You can actually battle the Legendary Pokémon repeatedly until you catch it.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Mega Mewtwo Pokémon Legends Z-A event is available now on December 2, 2025, and does not have an expiration date. Yes, you read that right. Unless Game Freak forgot to include it in the press release, this latest Mystery Gift distribution doesn’t currently have an end date.

Which is a bit strange, given that previous PLZA events had one. The good news is that new players will have a bit of time to catch Mega Mewtwo. But if you want to be completely safe, I would recommend catching the Kanto Legendary within the next two months, just in case an expiration date does eventually get announced.