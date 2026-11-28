In Grand Theft Auto VI, players can customize Jason and Lucia with dozens of unique hairstyles, including cornrows and box braids. However, some hairstyles are exclusive to specific shops across Leonida. Here is how to get braids in GTA 6 and where to find all Hair Salon locations.

How to Get Braids in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

To get braids in GTA 6, visit Fabiola’s Unisex Salon and Salon Belle in Rockridge, or Crosstown Cutz in Vice City. Both Hair & Beauty shops offer braided hairstyles, which can be found under the Signature Styles section of their customization menus.

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Unlike standard haircuts, some of the more elaborate hairstyles in Grand Theft Auto VI are exclusive to certain stores. So if you’ve seen another player sporting a hairstyle that you can’t find in your game, you might just be visiting the wrong hair salon.

How to Get Braids for Jason in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

If you want to give Jason braids in GTA 6, head to Salon Belle or Fabiola’s Unisex Salon in Rockridge. The beauty salon specializes in braids and curly hairstyles. To make it easier to find here is both hair salon locations on the Leonida map:

Fabiola’s Unisex Salon

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Salon Belle

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Here are some of the braided hairstyles you can get for Jason in GTA 6:

Jason’s hairstyle Hair Salon Short Box Braids Fabiola’s Unisex Salon Beaded Cornrows Fade Salon Belle Tied Box Braids Salon Belle Zigzag Cornrows Salon Belle

Once inside the shop, interact with the stylist and navigate to the Signature Styles section. You can also preview each hairstyle on Jason before spending your money.

How to Get Braids for Lucia in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

One of the best locations to get braids for Lucia in GTA 6 is Crosstown Cutz in Vice City. This is where you can purchase the Goddess Box Braids hairstyle. However, Lucia has several other braided hairstyles that can be purchased at different shops across Leonida.

Fabiola’s Unisex Salon

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Crosstown Cutz

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Here is where to get some of Lucia’s braided hairstyles in GTA 6:

Lucia’s hairstyle Hair Salon Price Goddess Box Braids Crosstown Cutz $210 Dutch Braids Crosstown Cutz $98 Long Braided Cornrows Fabiola’s Unisex Salon $130 Thick Cornrows & Low Bun Fabiola’s Unisex Salon $135 Dutch Braids & Tied Headband Fabiola’s Unisex Salon $105 Wavy High Ponytail & Braids Clip & Fade $175 Long Wavy & Side Braids Barnacle Beauties $105 French Braid Updo Barnacle Beauties $77

If you are still early on in the game’s story, you can also get braids for Lucia at Barnacle Beauties on Key Lento without having to travel all the way to Vice City.

All Hair Salon Locations in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

There are a total of 18 Hair & Beauty Salon locations in GTA 6, although one of them is exclusive to players who own the Ultimate Edition of the game.

Hair salons are marked on your map with an orange scissors icon. You can also easily track down the shops you’ve discovered by opening your map, selecting the Style category (T-shirt icon), and scrolling down to Hair & Beauty.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

For your convenience, we’ve listed every Hair & Beauty Salon location in GTA 6 in the table below:

Hair Salon Location County Barnacle Beauties Key Lento Mariana Lori Scott Hair & Beauty Watson Bay Mariana Hair By Clair Capri Mariana Kurt’s Barber Shop Hamlet Vice-Dale Sara’s Unisex Salon* Hamlet Vice-Dale AU Courant Peacock Bay Vice-Dale Salon Pérez Little Cuba Vice-Dale Bellissima Hair Salon Balsero Vice-Dale Salon Belle Rockridge Vice-Dale Fabiola’s Unisex Salon Rockridge Vice-Dale Crosstown Cutz Crosstown Vice-Dale Clip & Fade Stockyard Vice-Dale Onyx Salon Vice Decor District Vice-Dale Oomph! Washington Beach Vice-Dale Gabriel Wexler Ocean Beach Vice-Dale A Better You Belville Leonard Pearl House Hair Salon Port Gellhorn Kelly Captain Starlings Barber Shop Ambrosia Kelly

Sara’s Unisex Salon is exclusive to the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition.

Even if you are happy with your current hairstyle in GTA 6, it’s worth visiting each Hair & Beauty shop at least once to check out its Signature Styles. You might end up discovering a unique hairstyle for Jason or Lucia that you didn’t even know existed.