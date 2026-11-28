In Grand Theft Auto VI, players can customize Jason and Lucia with dozens of unique hairstyles, including cornrows and box braids. However, some hairstyles are exclusive to specific shops across Leonida. Here is how to get braids in GTA 6 and where to find all Hair Salon locations.
How to Get Braids in GTA 6
To get braids in GTA 6, visit Fabiola’s Unisex Salon and Salon Belle in Rockridge, or Crosstown Cutz in Vice City. Both Hair & Beauty shops offer braided hairstyles, which can be found under the Signature Styles section of their customization menus.
Videos by VICE
Unlike standard haircuts, some of the more elaborate hairstyles in Grand Theft Auto VI are exclusive to certain stores. So if you’ve seen another player sporting a hairstyle that you can’t find in your game, you might just be visiting the wrong hair salon.
How to Get Braids for Jason in GTA 6
If you want to give Jason braids in GTA 6, head to Salon Belle or Fabiola’s Unisex Salon in Rockridge. The beauty salon specializes in braids and curly hairstyles. To make it easier to find here is both hair salon locations on the Leonida map:
Fabiola’s Unisex Salon
Salon Belle
Here are some of the braided hairstyles you can get for Jason in GTA 6:
|Jason’s hairstyle
|Hair Salon
|Short Box Braids
|Fabiola’s Unisex Salon
|Beaded Cornrows Fade
|Salon Belle
|Tied Box Braids
|Salon Belle
|Zigzag Cornrows
|Salon Belle
Once inside the shop, interact with the stylist and navigate to the Signature Styles section. You can also preview each hairstyle on Jason before spending your money.
How to Get Braids for Lucia in GTA 6
One of the best locations to get braids for Lucia in GTA 6 is Crosstown Cutz in Vice City. This is where you can purchase the Goddess Box Braids hairstyle. However, Lucia has several other braided hairstyles that can be purchased at different shops across Leonida.
Fabiola’s Unisex Salon
Crosstown Cutz
Here is where to get some of Lucia’s braided hairstyles in GTA 6:
|Lucia’s hairstyle
|Hair Salon
|Price
|Goddess Box Braids
|Crosstown Cutz
|$210
|Dutch Braids
|Crosstown Cutz
|$98
|Long Braided Cornrows
|Fabiola’s Unisex Salon
|$130
|Thick Cornrows & Low Bun
|Fabiola’s Unisex Salon
|$135
|Dutch Braids & Tied Headband
|Fabiola’s Unisex Salon
|$105
|Wavy High Ponytail & Braids
|Clip & Fade
|$175
|Long Wavy & Side Braids
|Barnacle Beauties
|$105
|French Braid Updo
|Barnacle Beauties
|$77
If you are still early on in the game’s story, you can also get braids for Lucia at Barnacle Beauties on Key Lento without having to travel all the way to Vice City.
All Hair Salon Locations in GTA 6
There are a total of 18 Hair & Beauty Salon locations in GTA 6, although one of them is exclusive to players who own the Ultimate Edition of the game.
Hair salons are marked on your map with an orange scissors icon. You can also easily track down the shops you’ve discovered by opening your map, selecting the Style category (T-shirt icon), and scrolling down to Hair & Beauty.
For your convenience, we’ve listed every Hair & Beauty Salon location in GTA 6 in the table below:
|Hair Salon
|Location
|County
|Barnacle Beauties
|Key Lento
|Mariana
|Lori Scott Hair & Beauty
|Watson Bay
|Mariana
|Hair By Clair
|Capri
|Mariana
|Kurt’s Barber Shop
|Hamlet
|Vice-Dale
|Sara’s Unisex Salon*
|Hamlet
|Vice-Dale
|AU Courant
|Peacock Bay
|Vice-Dale
|Salon Pérez
|Little Cuba
|Vice-Dale
|Bellissima Hair Salon
|Balsero
|Vice-Dale
|Salon Belle
|Rockridge
|Vice-Dale
|Fabiola’s Unisex Salon
|Rockridge
|Vice-Dale
|Crosstown Cutz
|Crosstown
|Vice-Dale
|Clip & Fade
|Stockyard
|Vice-Dale
|Onyx Salon
|Vice Decor District
|Vice-Dale
|Oomph!
|Washington Beach
|Vice-Dale
|Gabriel Wexler
|Ocean Beach
|Vice-Dale
|A Better You
|Belville
|Leonard
|Pearl House Hair Salon
|Port Gellhorn
|Kelly
|Captain Starlings Barber Shop
|Ambrosia
|Kelly
Sara’s Unisex Salon is exclusive to the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition.
Even if you are happy with your current hairstyle in GTA 6, it’s worth visiting each Hair & Beauty shop at least once to check out its Signature Styles. You might end up discovering a unique hairstyle for Jason or Lucia that you didn’t even know existed.