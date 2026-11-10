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How to Get Cursed Sprites in Fortnite and Where to Find Them

Find out how to get Cursed Sprites in Fortnite, where to look for their chests, and which Sprites you’re missing.

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Although Cursed Sprites are now available in Fortnite, they are extremely difficult to find if you don’t know where to look. Here’s how to get Cursed Sprites in Fortnite and where to find the new variant in the battle royale.

Where to Find Cursed Sprites in Fortnite

Where to Find Cursed Sprites in Fortnite
Screenshot: Epic Games

To get Cursed Sprites in Fortnite, you need to open special colored Sprite Chests across the map. The new Sprite Variant can technically spawn in any chest opened. However, most players are currently reporting finding them only through gray gem sprite chests. 

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So if you’ve been opening hundreds of chests to find the Fortnite Pirate Token and wondering why you haven’t seen a single Cursed Sprite, that might be why. However, not every Sprite Chest has a Cursed Sprite. In our testing, we only managed to find one in about 30% of the Sprite Chests we opened.

It’s also important to point out that Fortnite Sprite spawn locations can rotate. So while you may only have luck finding Cursed Sprites in colored Sprite Chests this week, they could become easier to find in regular chests in a future update.

How to Get Cursed Sprites in Fortnite

Fortnite Wanted Poster
Screenshot: Epic Games

The best way to get Cursed Sprites in Fortnite is to interact with Wanted Posters and dig up buried Sprite Chests. You can find Wanted Posters randomly hung up on walls outside buildings throughout the map.

Here are the steps to get Cursed Sprites:

  1. Find a Wanted Poster in a match and interact with it to get a treasure map.
  2. Pick up the treasure map to reveal the location of a nearby buried chest.
  3. Go to the X on the map and dig it up with your pickaxe to find a Sprite Chest.
  4. Look for a dark blue-gray gem on top of the Sprite Chest, then open it to get a Cursed Sprite.

Epic Games has also introduced a new Sprite Chest design that reveals which variant you’re going to get. For example, if you dig up a Sprite Chest with a red gem on top, it contains a Fortune Sprite.

Fortnite Cursed Sprite Chest
Screenshot: Epic Games

For Cursed Sprites, you want to find a Sprite Chest with a dark gem on top that almost looks charcoal or gray. You’ll be able to tell pretty quickly if the chest has a different variant, since the other gem colors look pretty different.

All Cursed Sprites in Fortnite – Full List

11 New Fortnite Sprites Arrive in November 7 Captain’s Day Update
Screenshot: Epic Games

There are 10 Cursed Sprites available in Fortnite right now. Here’s the full list, including their collection numbers, so you can see which ones you still need to find.

Collection #Cursed SpriteAvailability
3Cursed Halfpeel’dAvailable now
7Cursed Re-PeteAvailable now
11Cursed Barry O’FishAvailable now
15Cursed WayfinderAvailable now
19Cursed ChesterAvailable now
24Cursed KelperThursday, November 12
27Cursed ExmarksAvailable now
31Cursed Lil’ SquibblyAvailable now
39Cursed Lil’ FlackoAvailable now
43Cursed Lil’ Uzi Vert Jr.Available now
51Cursed PlundarrghAvailable now

If you’re wondering why you haven’t found Cursed Kelper yet, Fortnite senior director Chris Yu confirmed that the Sprite is being added to the game on Thursday, November 12. So if you’re missing #24 in your collection, that’s when you’ll be able to start looking for it.

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