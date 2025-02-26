How to Get Early Access to Amazon Alexa+

Since Amazon gave us a glimpse this morning of Alexa 2.0, hereby known as Alexa+, we’ve now gotten further details on how Amazon plans to roll out access. It won’t be something you can just choose for yourself, since Amazon will notify The Chosen at their discretion.

But thanks to new details Amazon has published since the unveiling, we know what you can do (and not do) to better your chances of receiving that Willy Wonka golden ticket from Amazon that says you get to be among the first to play with Alexa+.

Videos by VICE

devices it’ll work with

Amazon will start rolling out early access to customers in the US who own or buy an Echo Show 8, Echo Show 10, Echo Show 15, or Echo Show 21. Note that Amazon doesn’t say on its Alexa+ page that anyone who owns or buys one of these devices will get early access.

Owning one doesn’t guarantee you’ll be among the first to experience Alexa+. Instead, Amazon writes, “Customers will be notified via email and through device notifications once access is granted.”

Once you’re notified and you opt-in to whatever terms and conditions Amazon attaches, Alexa+ will start working across all your compatible Echo devices, Fire TV, and Fire tablets, plus your web browser and the Alexa app.

an amazon echo show in action — credit: amazon

There, again hidden between the lines, is a caveat. Most Amazon devices will work, although the oldest Echos won’t.

the bad news

Older Amazon Echo devices won’t work with Alexa+, although they’ll still work with regular, plain-Jane, vanilla Alexa. Most of these were released a while ago, though. The newest of them was released in 2018. The full list of Echo devices on which Alexa+ won’t be available:

Echo Dot 1st Gen

Echo 1st Gen

Echo Plus 1st Gen

Echo Tap

Echo Show 1st Gen

Echo Show 2nd Gen

Echo Spot 1st Gen

Alexa Built-in devices

Amazon Astro

Notice that none of the Echo Kids devices are on that list. That means Alexa+ will work for Kids-specific devices, and you’ll be able to run Alexa+ Kids exclusively on a chosen device. Or if you are sharing the device with other people, you can set up a voice ID for their kid(s) so that the device will switch to Alexa+ Kids when the device recognizes an enrolled child.

“When an enrolled child profile is recognized or on a device with Amazon Kids enabled, our GenAI content moderation extends the multi-layered controls for a general audience with additional guardrails that are purpose-built for children,” Amazon writes.

Have you received a notification to early access, but Alexa+ isn’t working for you? Since only US-based customers are being invited for early access, I assume you’ve already satisfied that requirement or Amazon wouldn’t have invited you.

The catch is that Alexa+ will initially only be available in English. You have to go into the settings menu of the Alexa app or your Alexa-enabled device and navigate to Device Options. Then click Device Language and set it to “English United States.”

If you’re still waiting, keep your chin up. Alexa+ is a mass-market product, and it won’t be this way forever. Amazon teased a rollout over the coming months, so if you don’t get in right away, you could still get in soon after.