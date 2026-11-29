In Grand Theft Auto VI, Jason and Lucia’s relationship changes based on what you do together outside of story missions. Everything from pulling off a robbery to holding hands on the way to your car can help. Here’s how to get Hot Together in GTA 6 and check how close you are to maxing out their relationship.

How to Get Hot Together in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The quickest way to get Hot Together in GTA 6 is to complete Illegal Operations and activities with Jason and Lucia together, then use affection prompts between stops. Hot Together is the highest relationship level at 4/4, one step above Crazy in Love.

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The easiest way to work toward it is to keep both characters together in free roam while exploring Leonida so you can make progress while doing the activities you were already planning to do anyways. Basically, keep Jason and Lucia together as much as possible.

Here’s what to do on PS5:

Bring your partner to Illegal Operations

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Rob a location together or complete an Illegal Operation and make a clean getaway. If you’re already heading out to make money, bring your partner along so the job can also help your relationship.

Use the Affection button every few minutes

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

While you’re together in free roam, Hold L2 to highlight Jason or Lucia, then press Square when the Affection prompt is available. It’s an easy habit to get into between robberies or while walking around Vice City.

Hold hands while walking

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Walk next to your partner, hold R2 when the prompt appears, and keep walking together for about 15 seconds. You can do this on the way to your next stop.

Switch characters during the outing

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Jason and Lucia both need to put effort into the relationship. If you’ve spent the whole outing playing as Jason, switch to Lucia and use an affection prompt or buy him a drink.

What Activities Raise Jason and Lucia’s Relationship in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

If you want a break from robberies, take your partner to play mini golf, work out at the gym, or go shopping. You can also stop at a food vendor, buy a snack or drink, and offer it to your partner. A single outing gives you time to fit in an activity, share a drink, and hold hands on the walk back.

You can build the relationship back at the safehouse too. Try sitting on the couch together or going to bed at the same time. When Jason and Lucia are apart, answer their texts and calls. Ignoring your partner or leaving them in the middle of an outing can lower the relationship.

GTA 6 Activities that Boost Relationship Points

Kayaking

Hiking

Swimming

Scuba diving

Cycling

Parachuting

Walking along the beach

Playing mini golf

Playing pool

Playing basketball

Working out at the gym

Racing at the Thrillbilly Mud Club

Visiting the zoo

Dancing at a nightclub

Going out for food or drinks

Shopping for clothes and accessories

Getting haircuts together

Completing Illegal Operations

Robbing stores and banks

How to Check if You’ve Reached Hot Together in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Hold Right on the D-pad to open the Partner Menu and check your current relationship level. If it reads Crazy in Love (3/4), you’re one tier away. Once it reads Hot Together (4/4), you’ve maxed out Jason and Lucia’s relationship.

If you’re looking for the Hot Together trophy, that has its own requirement to lose a four-star wanted level with your partner. You will also want to max out Jason and Lucia’s relationship if you want the best GTA 6 ending.