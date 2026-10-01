How to Get the Jimothy Fortnite Sidekick for Free

Fortnitemares 2026 is now live, and Epic Games is giving away a free Jimothy Fortnite sidekick. To unlock the viral raccoon, you must complete a hidden quest tied to the new Dumpster Dive Sprite. However, there are steps you need to take first.

How to Get Jimothy Raccoon in Fortnite for Free

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

To get the Jimothy Fortnite sidekick for free, players need to complete a hidden quest by finding and extracting a Dumpster Dive Sprite while in a match. The “Extract A Silly Little Guy” quest does not actually show up in the menu, as it’s technically a secret storyline.

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However, the Jimothy Fortnite sidekick reward also has some specific steps and stipulations. For example, using a portable extractor to extract your will not count. You must extract the raccoon at a physical Extraction Site. Yeah, I know it’s a pain.

Here are the steps on how to get Jimothy Raccoon in Fortnite:

How to Complete the Jimothy Fortnite Quest

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Step 1: Enter a Battle Royale match and look for a Dumpster Dive Sprite. They can be found in Trick or Treat Cheat Codes around the map. Step 2: Once you find a Dumpster Dive Sprite, immediately rush to your closest Extraction Site. Step 3: Physically extract the Dumpster Dive Sprite to complete the “Extract A Silly Little Guy” hidden quest. Step 4: The Jimothy Fortnite sidekick will automatically be unlocked when you visit your Locker page.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

As we mentioned above, DO NOT use a portable extraction gizmo. At least at the time of writing, it will not count toward completing your quest. We tested this out, and only a physical Sprite extraction location works. Finally, any variant of the Dumpster Dive Sprite will also work. I got the sidekick by extracting a Cheat Master Dumpster Dive Sprite, for example.

Where to Find Dumpster Dive Sprites in Fortnite

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Dumpster Dive Sprite can be found in Fortnite by completing Trick or Treat Cheat Codes across the map. I personally found a Cheat Master Dumpster Dive Sprite in a purple Cheat Code while exploring Sunken Sanctuary.

From the few matches I’ve played, the Dumpster Dive Sprite can also be found in basic blue Cheat Codes and is fairly common. Although I might have also just gotten lucky. The next time you see a Cheat Code, make sure to enter it for a chance to unlock the Jimothy Fortnite sidekick for free!