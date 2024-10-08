Stop Crying Your Heart Out: You Can Still Get Oasis Tickets

Everything was in place. Presale code applied for and received. Browser window portentously open to the Ticketmaster waiting room. And then—amid frantic texts flying every which way like bullets—multiple friends, family members, and I all suddenly found ourselves dropped into THE QUEUE.

My wife: “how much are we willing to spend on Oasis tickets?”

My friend: “only 9,000 ppl ahead of me. Haha”

What was everyone so worried about? The queue was moving FAST. 1431 gave way to 960 in seconds. 960 to 324. And then—just like that—I was in.

I found myself staring at an overhead map of a football field, with a little rectangular “stage” delineated just to the right of the 50-yard line. And that’s when the sweating began. I shakily clicked around as seat selections sunsetted from blue to orange. Why couldn’t I seem to select anything? Why couldn’t I figure out which were actually the good seats (side stage, either side—think, as near to the VIP as possible) and which were the bad?

Entire sections went solid orange before my very eyes. I was losing focus. Panicking. “Fuck it,” I said out loud, and I clicked. Right smack in the middle of that football field. GA it is! Never mind my lower back pain, distaste for crowds, and my wife’s plans to be pregnant in September 2025—huge Millennial problems—thirteen minutes (and $505.52 USD) later, I was seeing the OASIS tour.

I desperately hope to see you there. Really, I pray for the hordes of devoted fans I left behind in the queue. The ones who didn’t even have to Google the answers to the gatekeep-y trivia questions. The ones who favor The Masterplan over What’s The Story (Morning Glory). And yes, the ones who were actual sentient adults when Oasis made their impact on rock ’n’ roll history with their arguably-derivative-yet-irresistibly-catchy and delightfully chant-able anthems.

What’s that you say? I won’t be seeing you there? Because you are one of these unlucky few? One of these missing-in-action cases from the queue? Oh. Oh dear. It seems we lost a lot of good people out there.

Even though you might be feeling like all is lost, and that you’ve totally blown your chance to see this legendary reunion in person, there actually one more thing you can do. Go to StubHub and find your local stop. Select your seats. Smash that “Buy” button. And pray for better luck next time.

Maybe I’ll be seeing you there after all. You can thank me in person.