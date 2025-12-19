VICE
How to Get Sabrina Carpenter Christmas Skin in Fortnite – Santa ‘Brina Release Date, Price & Cosmetics

Full details about the Sabrina Carpenter Christmas skin in Fortnite have been leaked. Here is how to get Santa ‘Brina and her cosmetic items.

Screenshot: Epic Games
A Sabrina Carpenter Christmas Fortnite skin is coming to Winterfest 2025 soon. However, some players are confused about whether the new outfit can be found in a present or not. Here is how to get the new Santa Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite skin, as well as a list of her new emotes and cosmetic items.

Is Sabrina Carpenter in a Winterfest Present in Fortnite?

Christmas Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite Artwork
Screenshot: Epic Games

No, the new Sabrina Carpenter Christmas skin is not in a Winterfest 2025 present, and will instead be sold in the Fortnite Item Shop. The reason some players have been confused about this stems from a leak in November about the Winterfest cabin feature. 

Dataminers initially claimed we would get a free Hatsune Miku and Sabrina Carpenter skin in the Winterfest gift unwrap mechanic. This ended up not being accurate. For a full list of every free gift this year, check out our Fortnite Winterfest Cabin presents guide.

Christmas Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite Skin Release Date

Sabrina Carpenter Christmas Skin Fortnite
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Christmas Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite skin release date is Monday, December 22, 2025 according to dataminers. It will be sold as a bundle and will cost V-Bucks to unlock. The new Santa ‘Brina skin features the pop singer in a sparkly holiday-themed santa outfit.

The skin is actually based on the costume she wore during her A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter Netflix special, which aired in 2024. For your convenience, here is when you can get Sabrina Carpenter Christmas skin in Fortnite per region:

Christmas Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite Release Times

RegionLocal timeLocal date
North America (PT)4:00 PMDecember 22, 2025
North America (ET)7:00 PMDecember 22, 2025
Canada (Toronto / ET)7:00 PMDecember 22, 2025
Brazil (Brasília / BRT)9:00 PMDecember 22, 2025
United Kingdom (GMT)12:00 AMDecember 23, 2025
Europe (Central Europe / CET)1:00 AMDecember 23, 2025
Japan (JST)9:00 AMDecember 23, 2025
Australia (Sydney / AEDT)11:00 AMDecember 23, 2025

All Sabrina Carpenter Christmas Fortnite Cosmetic Items (Winterfest 2025)

Sabrina Carpenter Christmas Back Bling Fortnite
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Sabrina Carpenter Christmas skin in Fortnite will be sold as a bundle that includes a new back bling, emote, and jam track. The emote features her lead single “Manchild” from her recent 2025 album Man’s Best Friend.

The new Fortnite dance itself is based on choreography that Sabrina has used during her live shows. Here is a full list of all the Winterfest 2025 Christmas Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite cosmetic items and their potential prices:

Sabrina Carpenter Manchild Emote Fortnite
Screenshot: Epic Games
  • Santa ‘Brina (Sabrina Carpenter Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Winterfest Sack (Back Bling): 400 V-Bucks
  • Manchild (Emote): 500 V-Bucks
  • Manchild (Jam Track): 500 V-Bucks
Manchild Jam Track Fortnite
Screenshot: Epic Games

As far as price goes, Epic Games has not yet announced what the new cosmetic will cost. However, we might have an idea based on the previous Sabrina Carpenter bundle. The Sabrina Carpenter Christmas skin could cost 2,400 V-Bucks for the bundle, and 1,500 V-Bucks for the individual cosmetics. However, this is speculation based on her previous outfits, and it could be more or less.

Finally, the Christmas Sabrina Carpenter skin also has an optional Santa hat you can wear or disable. For those interested in the new cosmetic, you won’t have to wait long. According to leaked Winterfest 2025 shop dates, the new Santa ‘Brina cosmetic will drop on December 20, so it’s time to save up those V-Bucks!

