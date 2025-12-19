How to Get Sabrina Carpenter Christmas Skin in Fortnite – Santa ‘Brina Release Date, Price & Cosmetics

A Sabrina Carpenter Christmas Fortnite skin is coming to Winterfest 2025 soon. However, some players are confused about whether the new outfit can be found in a present or not. Here is how to get the new Santa Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite skin, as well as a list of her new emotes and cosmetic items.

Is Sabrina Carpenter in a Winterfest Present in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

No, the new Sabrina Carpenter Christmas skin is not in a Winterfest 2025 present, and will instead be sold in the Fortnite Item Shop. The reason some players have been confused about this stems from a leak in November about the Winterfest cabin feature.

Dataminers initially claimed we would get a free Hatsune Miku and Sabrina Carpenter skin in the Winterfest gift unwrap mechanic. This ended up not being accurate. For a full list of every free gift this year, check out our Fortnite Winterfest Cabin presents guide.

The Christmas Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite skin release date is Monday, December 22, 2025 according to dataminers. It will be sold as a bundle and will cost V-Bucks to unlock. The new Santa ‘Brina skin features the pop singer in a sparkly holiday-themed santa outfit.

The skin is actually based on the costume she wore during her A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter Netflix special, which aired in 2024. For your convenience, here is when you can get Sabrina Carpenter Christmas skin in Fortnite per region:

Christmas Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite Release Times

Region Local time Local date North America (PT) 4:00 PM December 22, 2025 North America (ET) 7:00 PM December 22, 2025 Canada (Toronto / ET) 7:00 PM December 22, 2025 Brazil (Brasília / BRT) 9:00 PM December 22, 2025 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 AM December 23, 2025 Europe (Central Europe / CET) 1:00 AM December 23, 2025 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM December 23, 2025 Australia (Sydney / AEDT) 11:00 AM December 23, 2025

All Sabrina Carpenter Christmas Fortnite Cosmetic Items (Winterfest 2025)

The Sabrina Carpenter Christmas skin in Fortnite will be sold as a bundle that includes a new back bling, emote, and jam track. The emote features her lead single “Manchild” from her recent 2025 album Man’s Best Friend.

The new Fortnite dance itself is based on choreography that Sabrina has used during her live shows. Here is a full list of all the Winterfest 2025 Christmas Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite cosmetic items and their potential prices:

Santa ‘Brina (Sabrina Carpenter Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

Winterfest Sack (Back Bling): 400 V-Bucks

Manchild (Emote): 500 V-Bucks

Manchild (Jam Track): 500 V-Bucks

As far as price goes, Epic Games has not yet announced what the new cosmetic will cost. However, we might have an idea based on the previous Sabrina Carpenter bundle. The Sabrina Carpenter Christmas skin could cost 2,400 V-Bucks for the bundle, and 1,500 V-Bucks for the individual cosmetics. However, this is speculation based on her previous outfits, and it could be more or less.

Finally, the Christmas Sabrina Carpenter skin also has an optional Santa hat you can wear or disable. For those interested in the new cosmetic, you won’t have to wait long. According to leaked Winterfest 2025 shop dates, the new Santa ‘Brina cosmetic will drop on December 20, so it’s time to save up those V-Bucks!