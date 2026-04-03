How to Get Tickets to Benson Boone’s 2026 U.S. Tour

Benson Boone‘s Wanted Man Tour announced last week, a 32-date outing that will see the pop star making his way across the states this summer and fall.

Some shows are on sale now, with others going on sale (checks watch) any minute now, so here’s your guide to getting the very best Benson Boone tickets while you still can. Read on to find out how—plus, see the full list of Benson Boone’s Wanted Man Tour dates below.

Videos by VICE

Benson Boone 2026 Tour: How to Get the best Tickets

Select shows are on sale now, or going on sale very, very soon via Ticketmaster. If you missed the presale (earlier this week, sorry), you’re fiiine—just head to Ticketmaster at exactly 11AM local time to hit the general onsale.

If that doesn’t end up working out for you—say the show sells out, or the section/seats/tickets you can actually kind of afford sell out, you’re still fine. Just head to StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. In fact, if you’re seeing this before tickets even go on sale in your area, there’s a good chance you can already pick some up on StubHub.

StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. You can even check back over the next few days, or even weeks, to see whether prices are fluctuating favorably.

07/07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena [BUY TICKETS]

07/08 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena [BUY TICKETS]

07/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center [BUY TICKETS]

07/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center [BUY TICKETS]

07/13 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center [BUY TICKETS]

07/15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden [BUY TICKETS]

07/16 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena [BUY TICKETS]

07/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center [BUY TICKETS]

07/19 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse [BUY TICKETS]

07/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum [BUY TICKETS]

07/24 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena [BUY TICKETS]

07/27 — Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center [BUY TICKETS]

07/28 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center [BUY TICKETS]

07/30 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena [BUY TICKETS]

08/02 — Spokane, WA @ Numerica Veterans Arena [BUY TICKETS]

08/04 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena [BUY TICKETS]

08/05 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center [BUY TICKETS]

08/07 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose [BUY TICKETS]

08/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center [BUY TICKETS]

08/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena [BUY TICKETS]

08/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena [BUY TICKETS]

08/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena [BUY TICKETS]

08/15 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego [BUY TICKETS]

08/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center [BUY TICKETS]

08/20 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center [BUY TICKETS]

08/21 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center [BUY TICKETS]

08/23 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center [BUY TICKETS]

08/25 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena [BUY TICKETS]

08/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center [BUY TICKETS]

08/28 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC [BUY TICKETS]

08/29 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena [BUY TICKETS]

08/31 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center [BUY TICKETS]

09/01 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center [BUY TICKETS]

09/03 — Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center [BUY TICKETS]

Benson Boone 2026 Tour info

How much are Benson Boone tickets right now?

Ticket prices vary depending on the venue, city, and seat location. Resale tickets typically start above face value for high-demand shows and can increase as the concert date approaches.

Will Benson Boone ticket prices go down?

Prices may drop slightly closer to the event—especially for weekday shows—but for popular dates, they often rise as inventory becomes more limited.

Is StubHub safe for buying Benson Boone tickets?

Yes. StubHub guarantees valid tickets, and if there’s an issue, you’ll receive replacement tickets or a refund.