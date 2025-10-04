Here’s How You Can Get Early Access to Google Gemini for Home

Google’s Gemini, a generative AI similar to ChatGPT, is being integrated into Google devices starting this month. However, it’ll start as a trickle before Google opens the dam and gives access to Gemini for Home to all Google smart home users.

Those who have a Google Nest device and can’t wait to try out Gemini for Home, or those who are simply tired of its deteriorating functions, can request early access to Gemini for Home ahead of the general public.

You don’t have to say pretty please. You need to know where to look in the Google Home app’s settings menu.

Gemini for Home is a home-focused version of Gemini, a generative AI that is significantly smarter and more capable than the older Google Assistant used by Google Nest smart home devices until now.

“Gemini for Home is built on the same powerful AI models (as Gemini), with unique capabilities designed for the home,” Google wrote in an August 20 blog post.

With Gemini for Home, you can speak to it more like how you’d talk to ChatGPT… or Gemini, as I’m sure Google is sick of ChatGPT being the go-to household name that people mention when they think of generative AI.

You can start a conversation with Gemini for Home by saying, “Hey Google, let’s chat,” and then have a regular discussion without having to say “Hey, Google” constantly at the start of every sentence you begin afterward.

If you don’t already have the Google Home app downloaded to your device, download it. If you already have it, ensure it’s upgraded to version 4.0 or later. Now, go into the app and click your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Click Home Settings, then select Early Access.

Joining isn’t instantaneous. It may take a little while for you to receive a notification stating that you’ve been granted access. There’s no concrete way to know how long it’ll take, as Google is gradually rolling out Gemini for Home, rather than launching it to everybody all at once.

Google’s latest Nests were announced this past week. Even though you won’t be able to get one in your hands until spring 2026, the unveiling gives us all an idea of how Google wants to integrate Gemini for Home into its smart home devices and move further away from the troublesome Google Assistant voice assistant.