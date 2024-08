If you are struggling with a break-up and need to talk to someone, email lovebetter@youthline.co.nz or text “lovebetter” to 234.

We got @lucgeorgemusic to jump on the VICE Break-Up Hotline to talk about dealing with loneliness after a relationship falls apart and how to be a good listener if your mates open up to you while they’re going through it.

