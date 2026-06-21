How to Host an At-Home Wellness Retreat Without Spending Retreat Money

I don’t know about you, but I could really use one of those luxurious wellness retreats that are taking over TikTok and Instagram. Unfortunately, I barely have the budget for a 30-minute massage or a yoga class. Oftentimes, it’s individuals who can’t afford these relaxing getaways who need them the most.

Perhaps that’s why there’s been a rise in at-home wellness retreats, where people create their own serene, budget-friendly experience in the comfort of their own space. Here are some expert tips for hosting an at-home wellness retreat.

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1. Cater to the Specific Season

Megy Karydes, author of 50 Ways to More Calm, Less Stress, who has hosted her own at-home seasonal wellness retreats, recommends using these retreats to welcome in each new season.

“I’m based in Chicago, and since we experience all four seasons (and then some), it’s a nice way for me to welcome the new season and reflect on the one ending,” she says. “I mention this because timing is an important element when hosting an at-home wellness retreat.”

2. Appeal to Your Senses

A wellness retreat is all about engaging our senses, which helps us feel more grounded and at ease.

“To host an at-home wellness retreat on a budget, I’d lean heavily on the senses to help me,” says Karydes. “Choose a scented candle that you love, or maybe add some essential oils to your space; consider what drink you’d enjoy during your retreat, whether it’s robust beans, fragrant tea leaves, or delicious hot cocoa; consider incorporating soft lighting; and create a playlist of low-tempo or nature-inspired music to get you into a different headspace.”

Additionally, create the ideal ambiance for yourself, so you feel calm and able to rest. For example, make sure your home is clean and organized before you unplug for the retreat.

3. Carve Out Time for Journaling

Journaling is a great way to reflect and reconnect with yourself. When you enter a relaxed state, which is to be expected during a wellness retreat, you typically feel more in tune with your emotions, which helps you dig deeper when journaling.

“I love to journal, so I’d choose a special journal and pen to write down what’s going on in my life right now (again, since I normally do this every quarter, I use it as a form of reflection),” Karydes explains.

4. Plan an Excursion

You don’t need to stay indoors or at home throughout the length of your wellness retreat. In fact, it helps to plan an excursion of sorts, whether it’s a hike through nature or a walk along the beach.

“While this isn’t ‘at home’ as in my physical home, I usually like to schedule a field trip for myself mid-day so I’ll take myself to a museum I love to visit regularly or a new museum I’ve been meaning to check out, or I’ll go to a nature conservatory near me (especially during the cold winter months, so I can see greenery!),” Karydes says. “This is more of a ‘staycation’ wellness retreat for me.”