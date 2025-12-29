How to Inflate Your Ebike Tires the Right Way

It’s funny to think that for all the fancy gearsets and electronics packed into the space-age frame of your ebike, its only contact to the ground (and by extension, yours too) is via two air filled balloons.

Ok, those tires are balloons that have an awful lot of technology built into them, despite being consumable products that don’t last long, and ones most people overlook. But it doesn’t change the fact that every turn, every stop, every pothole-induced bump absorbed or endured, and every crank of the pedal and electric motor is transmitted through those tires to the road.

Those balloons only work well if they’re filled to the correct tire pressure, and they’re constantly slowly leaking air. That means you’ve got to refill them regularly. Here’s how to do it.

How to air up YOur EBike tires: A guide

First off, you’ll want to find out the tires’ recommended air pressure range. Skinnier tires tend to require higher air pressure, measured as PSI (pounds per square inch), and fatter tires tend to require lower air pressure.

Luckily for you, bike tires usually have that information printed right on the sides. It’ll be raised rubber lettering, so you may need a flashlight to see it. If you look and see nothing, double-check, and still see nothing, then Google your bike tire—the brand and model names are written on the tires—for the recommended PSI.

Got it? Good. Now I hope you have an air pump handy. Bicycle-specific pumps tend to work best, in my experience, because you can place your feet on their legs to steady them. I use the Lezyne Classic Floor Pump.

Locate the air valves. They’re the only little stalks sticking up from the wheels, so you can’t miss ’em. Unscrew the plastic caps and put them in your pocket, where they can’t roll away or disappear into a carpet.

Your bike almost certainly has one of two types of valves: Presta or Schrader. Any bike-specific pump will come with an adapter that works with either one. If you’re using a generic air compressor, an automotive air pump, or a handheld air pump meant for inflating sports equipment, it’ll probably only fit Schrader valves. Presta valves are more specific to bikes.

From here, just connect the air pump’s hose to the valve stem and pump until the gauge reads within the PSI range recommended for the bike’s tires, or by the tire manufacturer online. Do this once a month to keep up with air leakage.