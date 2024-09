Kelis knows a thing or two about sauces. In fact, in addition to being one of the most famous singers in the world, it turns out she’s also a Cordon Bleu-trained saucier, so she invited MUNCHIES into the kitchen to teach us how to make her signature jerk sauce. You know how men buy cars? She buys blenders. This spicy wing marinade is guaranteed to bring the boys to the yard (or the dinner table).

Click here to make Kelis’ killer jerk sauce.

Videos by VICE

Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!