How to Join the Climate Strikes Today

VICE UK is supporting the Global Climate Strike on Friday September 20th in every way we can.

We had our favourite illustrators design placards for you to print out (onto recycled paper, of course) and take along with you; we’ve dedicated all of our Instagram output this week to climate coverage, in the hope it will inspire people to get out and protest; we signed up to Covering Climate Now and upped our environmental coverage even more than we already had; and, to practice what we preach, the entire editorial team will be leaving work to join the protest in central London.

If you’re in the UK and want to do the same, there are almost 200 protests happening around the country. All the information you might need can be found on ukscn.org and globalclimatestrike.net, but we’ve listed some of the bigger ones below.

THE LONDON GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE

– The big one in central London starts at 11AM on Millbank, which you’ll find if you walk out of Westminster station, towards Big Ben, with the Palace of Westminster on your left, and continue down the river. Or just by putting it in Google Maps on your phone like everyone else.

There’ll be a national “climate alarm” at 1PM, followed by speeches from activists and politicians, and it all wraps up at 3PM.

There are plenty of smaller protests throughout London. Find the one closest to you here.

BELFAST – GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE

– This one starts a little later than the rest, at midday, on Cornmarket, not far from Victoria Square Shopping Centre.

Find more details on UKSCN here.

THE BIRMINGHAM GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE

– Head to Victoria Square, just down from Birmingham New Street Station, for 11AM to join in.

That’s basically all you need to know, but the UKSCN event page for this one is here.

THE BRISTOL YOUTH STRIKE 4 CLIMATE: GLOBAL GENERAL STRIKE

– This kicks off at 11AM on College Green. If you’re from Bristol, you know where that is.

The Facebook event for any other details you might need is right here.

THE CARDIFF GENERALSTRIKE4CLIMATE

– The protest in Cardiff, which has chosen to style its title as one long word without any spaces, starts at 10AM on Castle Street.

The Facebook event for any other details you might need is right here.

THE EDINBURGH #GLOBALSTRIKEFORCLIMATE

– Edinburgh, which has gone with a hashtag for its title, starts at 11AM on Middle Meadow Walk, funnily enough: in the middle of The Meadows.

For more information on timings and all that good stuff, go here.

THE GLASGOW #GLOBALSTRIKEFORCLIMATE MARCH

– They seem to be into hashtags in Scotland. This one gets going at 11AM in Kelvingrove Park. There’ll be “chants, speeches, music, dancing and more”.

Get all the other information you need right here.

GENERAL STRIKE FOR CLIMATE – LEEDS

– Stand up, Leeds! Meet your brothers and sisters at Millennium Square at 11AM.

And find out everything else you need to know: here.

LIVERPOOL – GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE

– Another later start here. Liverpudlians, meet each other at 12PM a St. George’s Hall, right next to Lime Street station, for a day of chanting and shouting and singing.

Everything else is, you guessed it, in the link.

MANCHESTER

– By contrast, an earlier start here. Well done, Manchester! Meet at 10AM outside Manchester Central Library on St. Peter’s Square.

Get your info right here.

NEWCASTLE

– Finally, Newcastle: you’re meeting up at 11AM at the Civic Centre. Have fun and have your voices heard!

Read everything else you need to read here.