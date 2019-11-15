The Best Ways to Journal, According to an Astrologer

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

While most people think journaling means simply recording the events of their day, it’s a versatile practice that comes in many forms. Astrology calls for self-reflection, and I often suggest journaling in the horoscopes I write because it’s one of the best and most accessible tools to examine and strengthen your relationship with planets, zodiac signs, and most importantly, with yourself.

In astrology, journaling can be used to track the outcomes of certain planetary alignments and deepen your understanding of cosmic mythology. Nicole Sachs, author and licensed clinical social worker, teaches an emotional and physical healing technique of journaling called JournalSpeak through her podcast, YouTube channel, book, and online course The Cure for Chronic Pain. I spoke with Sachs to learn about the most helpful journaling methods and how to use them to suit your unique needs. Next time your Astro Guide horoscope calls for some extra work and self-examination, you can turn to this handy guide!

Rage Journaling

Anger is a normal, human emotion, and a rage journal is a safe place to express it! When you’re feeling angry or thinking thoughts that could be described as mean, petty, ugly, or shameful, you should write it all in your rage journal. The best part is that it doesn’t have to be a fancy notebook, or a notebook at all, since you’ll be tearing up the pages anyway!

Sachs says keeping a rage journal is a great way to “allow repressed emotions to arise safely in order to alleviate chronic pain,” whether your pain is physical or psychological. “This is accomplished by a raw, unfiltered, dialogue that comes from the space of the angry, terrified, and ashamed inner child that has not had the appropriate voice in one’s experience.”

When you write in your rage journal, you should be letting your inner child throw a tantrum; the point of this exercise is to release all your demons, not to be polite. Your rage journal is meant to be inappropriate, impolite, and ugly, because expressing these repressed emotions lead to major transformation. Sachs suggests ripping up the pages once you’re done, since knowing that no one will see what you write allows you to really let it all out.

Gratitude Journaling

Once you’re done writing in your rage journal, you may enjoy counting your blessings with a gratitude journal. This journal is a wonderful place to fully immerse yourself in beautiful memories, to make lists of life’s pleasures, and to voice your hopes and wishes. Just be mindful that you don’t lean on gratitude journaling as a way to distract yourself from the more painful parts of life. “You cannot force gratitude as a way to get yourself out of thinking about things that are upsetting in your life,” Sachs warns. Finding a balance of both journaling practices can help you find balance in life, too: Expressing your pain, rawly and fully, creates space for deep, authentic gratitude.

Dream Journaling

Recalling your dreams can be a quiet time to sit with yourself and reflect. I tend to recommend dream journaling on Neptune-heavy days, since the planet rules the dream world and tends to convey its messages abstractly. I may also recommend dream journaling if the sign before yours on the zodiac wheel is strongly activated, because our preceding signs often speak to subconscious aspects of ourselves.

Writing your dreams down first thing in the morning will help you remember more of them, and examining the symbols that arrived in your subconscious and the emotions they stirred can provide a fantastic window into yourself. If you find yourself unable to recall your dreams (or, after you write all that you can remember of your dreams), you may want to write a morning page. Morning Pages, developed by Julia Cameron, are three page-long streams of consciousness meant to boost creativity and clarity.

Bullet Journaling

It might be boring, but doing your chores and tending to the mundane will lead to less stress in your life! The Bullet Journal Method, developed by Ryder Carroll, is described as “a mindfulness practice disguised as a productivity system.” Your bullet journal is a place to create to-do lists, schedules, and brainstorms, and it can also be a creative outlet. Break out your colored pencils and stickers!

Astrology Journaling

Whether you’re new to astrology and taking notes about what sign the moon is in, or you’re an advanced stargazer reflecting on the aspects between outer planets and your natal personal points, journaling about the current astrological weather is a great way to create your own celestial grimoire. If you’re new to this idea, perhaps try following the moon cycles: Write the lunar phase and current sign at the top of the page, and write about your feelings and whatever situation you’re currently facing. When the next new moon comes around, the lunar cycle will begin again, and you can refer to the previous month’s entries for perspective!

