Grand Theft Auto 6 players are inevitably going to get themselves into some trouble with the law. When that happens, there are a couple of sound strategies for losing the cops quickly without getting busted.

GTA 6 Wanted System: How to Lower Your Heat

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

As players explore and adventure through the world of GTA 6 as Jason and Lucia, they are likely to get on the wrong side of the law from time to time. When that happens, it’s helpful to have a sound strategy for getting the heat off your tail and staying under the radar.

Videos by VICE

In GTA 6, players can get in trouble any time someone nearby witnesses them breaking a law. When that happens, police will be called to the area of the crime sighting and a search will begin.

While the police are searching for the criminal or criminals, players will see a small blue radius on their map that signifies the search area. If players stay undetected during this phase, things will not escalate.

If players are spotted, then a real chase will begin. After detection, the blue search radius will turn red instead and expand to cover a larger area of the map. Once the police have spotted you, they’ll know what you’re wearing, your general description, and what vehicle you were last spotted in. All of those factors come together to factor into your heat.

Players are able to lose heat and get closer to blending in by changing things about themselves that the police have spotted. This can be accomplished by changing clothes, getting a haircut, adding tattoos, changing vehicles, or changing the appearance of the vehicle you are driving with a new paint job.

In order to fully lose the cops, players need to remain outside the search bubble until their heat fully disappears. At that point, you should hear confirmation over the radio that police have lost sight of the criminals and are abandoning the chase.

That should be everything GTA 6 players need to know to help get out of trouble the next time they wind up on the wrong side of the law. Be sure to check back soon for lots more GTA 6 news, updates, and strategy guides.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is available now on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.