Ever wanted to spice up your morning smoothie? Why not punch it with a little rum? The Banana Pokie Pokie is a beautifully tropical twist on the classic daiquiri. Daniele Dalla Pola—tiki master, and owner of the Nu Bar in Bologna, Italy—shows us how to make this fun in a glass at the Cliff Dive Bar in Sydney, Australia, during his time at the 2015 Bacardi Legacy Global Cocktail Competition.