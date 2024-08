Whether you’re looking for an impressive but idiot-proof brunch idea, the perfect hangover cure, or a late-night booze sponge, Kris Morningstar of Terrine in LA has you covered.

His recipe for the French classic Croque Madame is oozing with gooey Gruyère cheese, salty ham, rich béchamel, spicy Dijon mustard, and crunchy rustic bread, all topped with a perfectly fried egg. Oui, s’il vous plait.