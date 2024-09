You might think of anything served in a stout copper cup as a Moscow Mule, but the drink isn’t actually a product of Russia. Like many good things in this world, the Mule originally hails from Manhattan. And since New York was once New Amsterdam, it’s fitting to redub this classic cocktail a Dutch Mule, especially when it’s made with Ketel One. A simple stir with fresh-squeezed lime juice and good ginger beer, and you’ve got an old-school drink with an updated pedigree.