How-To: Make a Ham, Egg, and Chips Sandwich

In this episode of How-To, Max Halley, owner of Max’s Sandwich Shop in North London (the late-night sandwich shop you can get drunk in), shows us that there’s more to a sandwich than simply putting shit between two slices of bread.

From his shop’s modest kitchen, Max turns the pub lunch staple of ham, egg, and chips into the overflowing crisp sandwich of your dreams. Stuffed with braised ham hock, shoestring fries, and homemade piccalilli, one bite of this and you’ll never look at a Pret sandwich the same way again.