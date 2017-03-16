How to Make a Knife Using Beer, Bacon, French Fries, and Tums

When beer, bacon, French fries, and Tums intersect, it’s usually a few hours after a food or drink binge.

But where some people see beer- and bacon-induced heartburn, others see the opportunity to create the most stereotypically American knife possible. The brainchild of blade maker Green Beetle, the “‘Murica! Knife” was, indeed, created using just iron, Tums, bacon, fries, beer, and “dat large life,” according to a video posted on YouTube:

Videos by VICE

Green Beetle turned iron into steel by carburizing it with Tums, which are made mostly of calcium carbonate. By “baking” crushed-up Tums and bars of iron together for two hours, you get red hot bars of steel. But don’t try that at home, as you will need an oven that goes up to 1,900 degrees Fahrenheit.

Once the blade and handle have been forged and heat-treated, it’s time to bring the temperature down. Turns out that steel likes to cool down the same way we all do: with a tall, cool pitcher of Budweiser.

But where do the fries and bacon come into play, you ask? Answer: in the handle, that’s where. Green Beetle dipped the foods into a resin, providing users with a clear, sturdy handle.

This knife might not be razor-sharp, but it’s ideal for cutting sheets of paper, à la Chef Tony, and, of course, cheeseburgers.