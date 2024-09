Tom Walker—currently of New York’s Attaboy and formerly of the prestigious American Bar at London’s Savoy Hotel —shows us how to master his signature cocktail: the Maid In Cuba. This cocktail won Tom the champion spot at 2014’s Bacardi Legacy Global Cocktail Competition. Conceived during his time at the Savoy Hotel, Tom’s Maid in Cuba is just as English as the man himself; it’s sharp, dry, refreshing, and intoxicating.