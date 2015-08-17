How-To: Make a Piña Colada with Barney Toy

Barney Toy, runner-up of the 2015 Bacardi Legacy Global Cocktail Competition, is also a bartender in New Zealand at Society & Nook. At the after-party affairs of the competition—held on Cockatoo Island in Sydney—Barney shows us how to make a festive and tasty classic: the Piña Colada. Literally translating to “strained pineapple,” this cocktail is rumoured to have been conceived by Puerto Rican pirate Roberto Cofresi to boost his crew’s morale. The drink also has its very own dedicated national day of celebration—honoured by the tropical island on July 10.