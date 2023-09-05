How to Make a Sex Tape, According to a Former Porn Star

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands.

Whether you watch it for masturbation or plain inspiration, porn is an ordinary part of sex for many of us. But what if you get hot under the collar at the thought of actively contributing to the universe of adult content that gets shared every day? How do you make fun, sexy and ethical amateur videos? And, assuming you feel like taking that step, how would an exhibitionist like yourself publish those clips safely and responsibly?

Esluna Love used to be a professional porn actress and is now an erotic performer and content creator who makes her own videos at home. She said there aren’t many rules for what a sex tape should look like, “just as long as everyone in it is having a good time”, she explains, though “there are a few things you should keep in mind when you create and distribute this type of content”. We surveyed Love about what you need to know.

1. Ask everyone for consent

Whether it’s a sex tape for your private collection or something you want to put online, there’s one golden rule: consent. Every person involved has to consent to being filmed. If it’s getting published, they have to give their consent to that, too. “Some platforms require you to include a photo of your ID or driver’s licence as well as a release form, which must be signed by everyone in the video before they share it,” Love says. “The form also states that everyone in the video must be older than 18.”

Photo courtesy of Esluna Love​; collage by Djanlissa Pringels

2. Think about anonymity

If you’re turned on by the idea of sharing your video with wankers around the world, you need to be clear about what you’re willing to put on show. Do you want to be recognisable? If you’re not experienced and don’t want to become a well-known face in the industry, Love advises you to remain anonymous. You can do this by not filming faces, or by wearing a mask or a wig.

“See how you feel about random people on the internet watching your videos,” she says. “It’s not nothing to showcase yourself online like that.”

You should also pay attention to identifiable details like tattoos or unique jewellery. “You can hide tattoos under a pair of high socks or a sexy outfit,” Love advises. If, in the heat of the moment, you film yourself in a way that might allow someone to recognise you, you can blur your face while editing the clip. “Keep in mind that it’s not easy to blur tattoos or small details,” she adds.

Love also recommends not using or sharing your real name, home address or any other personal information. This way, you can explore and discover your place in the world of porn at your own pace.

3. Work with people you trust

Filming yourself while you’re having sex can be very arousing and fun, but the typical advice is to avoid it because someone with bad intentions might get their hands on the results. You’re never to blame if that happens but, as a precaution, Love advises to only film with people you trust. If you decide to create content with people you don’t know that well, use the tips above to make sure you stay anonymous.

Photos courtesy of Esluna Love​; collage by Djanlissa Pringels

4. Think about a script

From oral sex to complicated BDSM, you can film all sorts of scenes. If you want to produce a professional-ish video, it can be helpful to figure out beforehand what you’d like to capture.

You can even get creative. One of Love’s new most-watched clips, for instance, is an ASMR video with instructions for a hand job. “I’m wearing latex gloves while playing with a can of whipped cream and whispering sexy things,” she explains. “It’s very specific, but it’s actually simple, and often, I’m not even naked.”

5. Experiment with the camera

“Of course, you can put your camera on a tripod and forget you were filming in the first place, but it can be satisfying to turn your sex session into a work of art,” Love says.

There are many ways to film: You can play around with the angle or the distance by using close-ups. “You can shoot from the perspective of one of the people having sex,” she adds. Giving the camera to everyone involved in the scene can be hot – if you’re hitting it back from the back doggy style, it can be fun to see what the other person sees.

Throw out the standard script that’s been done a million times in straight porn. If you’re having straight sex, the man doesn’t always have to be the one holding the camera. Why not try filming someone going down on your cooch from your own POV?

6. Choose the right lightning

Love enjoys filming in daylight, preferably with sunlight streaming into the room. “I think that’s beautiful, because it allows you to see every detail,” she enthuses, adding that she also likes using coloured lights to create a different bedroom vibe.

Filming in the dark can be fun, too, “especially if you use small lights or light candles,” Love suggests. “Even though it’s harder to see the sex this way, you get a chance to play with the amateur vibe and use the grainy quality of the footage to make things feel mysterious and sultry.”

7. Build a set

From an aesthetic point of view, Love is particularly proud of one video: “I’m having a threesome with a man and a woman on a beautiful couch in an open space with a high ceiling,” she says, “and the sunlight enters the space in a gorgeous way.”

It illustrates the importance of a set to build atmosphere. “If you’re filming on a white bed in a white room, it can be less attractive,” she explains. “Create some depth in the space.”

No matter how spontaneous your intimate filming session is, make sure viewers can’t identify personal objects in the frame, like pictures of people who didn’t consent to being filmed, documents with addresses or a window with a view that’s easily traceable.

Photos courtesy of Esluna Love​; collage by Djanlissa Pringels

8. Choose the right location

Going for an unusual location might seem fun, but it’s a lot of extra legwork. You have to make sure everything you do is legal, or at least that you won’t get caught – you can’t just film sex tapes anywhere. “Start in a well-known and safe space, like a bedroom, a shower or a kitchen,” Love says. “After that, you can try filming outside for a change if you like – just make sure you’re alone.”

It’s also important to consider the rules of your filming location. Many sex clubs, sex cinemas and darkrooms prohibit filming. “Always be respectful of others,” Love advises. “Filming a sex video across the street from a church and putting it on the internet is not cool.”

The same thing goes for the content of your videos. You might enjoy roleplaying historical scenes, but stick with time periods and scenes that aren’t distasteful or full-on offensive.

9. Do a final check

Review your video carefully before you publish it. Is there really nothing in it you’d rather keep to yourself? Are you sure people won’t recognise the partner(s) who requested anonymity, or any other identifying marks in the clip? “I recently rewatched a video that had been online for a year and suddenly noticed that my cat was in the frame half the time,” Love laughs.

If you want to make sure that your content won’t be shared without crediting you, add a watermark to your video. It can be the name of your account (assuming you want people to look you up) or your chosen porn alias. Place your watermark in a central part of the frame, so it can’t be edited out.

10. Don’t forget the internet can be toxic

As with most things online, people will probably comment on your content, although “comments on porn sites are always very positive”, Love says, “maybe because people specifically went looking for these types of images”. Still, negative comments can happen and they feel particularly icky when you’ve shared intimate images of yourself. According to Love, it’s important that you ignore or block these kinds of comments: You don’t owe anyone a perfect wank session. It’s your video, and an extension of your sexual experience.

On some sites, people can send you private messages after you accept their friend request. This is useful if you don’t feel like getting messages from strangers. Take your time to review the privacy settings when you create an account. Amongst other things, these settings allow you to block specific locations, so you can even prevent people living in your country from viewing your content.

11. Choose the right platform for your work

There are several places where you can publish your sexy artistic masterpiece. Some of them are well-known websites that accept free content, like PornHub, xHamster, or xvideos. You can also create an account on clipstore sites like IWantClips, ManyVids, FanCentro or Clip4sale and get paid for your content. If you really want to get into content creation, you can reach out to websites like CHEEX to let them know you’d like to make videos for them.

You can also create an OnlyFans account, but if you don’t have a large social media following or the ability to do a lot of PR for your account, your video probably won’t get a lot of views, “because OnlyFans doesn’t have an ‘Explore’ page”, Love explains.

It’s always a good idea to check the copyright terms of whatever website you use – you should ideally always hold onto the copyright of your content – and keep in mind that if you upload your video to a free website, other users and websites may rip it for their own usage. “You can tick a box in the settings to make sure your content can’t be downloaded, but there’s always a chance that a different website might do it anyway,” she explains. Because of this, an intimate make-out session between you and your lover can pop up elsewhere with a file name like ‘brother and sister hook up in secret’.”

Ultimately, the most important thing is to have fun, whether the result is an Oscar-worthy performance or a grainy video that looks like it was filmed on an old Nokia. You don’t have to start off with a ten-person orgy in the back of a Formula 1 race car – you can just film short takes of great moments in your sex life. As Love puts it: “Enjoy the moment, and your video will turn out great, no matter what.”