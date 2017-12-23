How-To: Make a Vegan Christmas Dinner

Celebrating Christmas shouldn’t require you to kill a turkey or a goose, even if they do taste damn good. That’s why we asked vegan blogger Ava Szajna-Hopgood of Guac and Roll to show us how to enjoy the traditional decadence of Christmas without using any animal products.

In turn, she prepared pulled pork-style jackfruit (spiked with a bit of bourbon for good measure), rosemary-studded Hasselback potatoes, and sticky toffee pudding drowned in syrup. This Christmas dinner might be meat- and dairy-free, but it certainly doesn’t skimp on the fat or the flavor.

Videos by VICE

