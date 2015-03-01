How-To: Make A Vegan Watermelon Cake with Cata.Pirata

When there’s a party in South Africa, a watermelon cake is always present. In this How-To, Cata.Pirata—frontwoman of the band Skip & Die—shows us how she makes her favorite treat. The South African-born singer (and pirate descendant) turned up the heaters in her Amsterdam apartment a few extra degrees to create the right atmosphere for this super-healthy tropical cake.

Cata is deeply in love with coconut and prefers to eat only raw and vegan. No oven, no sugar, and no animal products are required to make this cake. Go to your local fruit and vegetable store, buy all the exotic fruits that you can find, and use your imagination—and a very sharp pirate knife.

Skip & Die’s new album is called Cosmic Serpents and will be released March 27, 2015.

