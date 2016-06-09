How to Make Barbecue Chicken Taste Like a Mai Tai Cocktail

We all love a Mai Tai cocktail. The rum, the citrus juice, the lime wedge, the funny little umbrella—it’s the stuff summertime drinking dreams are made of.

But what if you could infuse another summer fave with the zingy flavours of a good Mai Tai? Something like barbecue chicken, for example.

Videos by VICE

You may say it cannot be done, but Samantha Evans and Shauna Guinn of Welsh American barbecue joint Hang Fire Southern Kitchen have managed it. And they’ve added a Thai twist, too.

RECIPE: Perfect Mai Thai Chicken

To make the pair’s perfect Mai Thai chicken recipe, simply infuse bone-in chicken thighs overnight in a pineapple, orange, and chili marinade (plus a good handful of Thai basil and fish sauce) before throwing on the smoker—or the oven, for those of you who don’t have the kitchen set-up of a Texan smokehouse.

From Hawaii to the American South via a pit-stop in Wales, Mai Thai chicken might be the most jet-setting dish you eat all summer.