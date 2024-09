Now that you’ve learned how to light a grill properly, it’s time to learn how to make the ultimate summer BBQ crowd-pleaser: beer can chicken.

MAKE IT: Beer Can Chicken

Videos by VICE

Backyard grilling expert J. Pereira is back to teach us how to properly grill a bird that gets its flavor and moisture from a can of cheap beer. People may want to debate whether or not the beer can does anything, but with results this delicious, who really cares?