Cozy Up To This Blue Cheese Polenta Tonight

Polenta is porridge, in pure and simple terms. Warm. Comforting. Salty. Fattening. This is what we need right now. Polenta is the relationship therapist mediating between us and the chilling winds of autumn.

Oh, and this one smells like the very definition of umami, with just a top note of moldy gym sock. We’re talking about our dear, funky friend blue cheese. In this particular instance, West West Blue Cheese from Brooklyn’s own Crown Finish Caves.

Videos by VICE

But if all you have access to is a half-eaten foil of Rondele or a generous shake of powdered Parmesan, then that will probably do just fine. Just add some extra butter, salt, and pepper, sink into your sectional, and play some jazz. We’ll get through this together. You, me, and polenta.