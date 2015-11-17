How-To: Make Brunch with Ken Addington

Ken Addington—the head chef of Five Leaves in Greenpoint, Brooklyn—shows us how to avoid those long weekend brunch lines. Ken starts off with a classic Bloody Mary, then shows us how to make two of his most popular dishes: ricotta pancakes topped with honeycomb butter, and a spicy Moroccan scramble with merguez sausage, crushed avocado, and spiced chickpeas. Addington finishes off the meal with a healthy blueberry chia pudding with turmeric apricots, goji berries, and macadamia nuts. Invite some friends over next Sunday, and before you know it, you’ll have people lining up for this decadent brunch feast!