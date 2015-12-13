How to Turn Your Weed Stash into Delicious Olive Oil

Infused olive oils invaded just about every suburban mom’s kitchen in the mid-90s. Remember those artfully layered bottles of rosemary, garlic, and thyme looking like they had just been air-dropped from a Tuscan tchotchke cargo plane?

They didn’t actually taste that great. And that’s because they weren’t supposed to.

Sadly, that’s given infused olive oil a bad rap, and an entirely undeserved one. You can heighten any dish with a good slug of olive oil infused with herbs—including our dear friend cannabis.

Maya Elisabeth of OM Edibles taught us how to do this, and it couldn’t be simpler.

First off, you need to decarb your marijuana. (While not entirely necessary, it does increase the kinds of compounds you’re looking for in a cannabis infusion.) Once that step is complete, you’re halfway done already.

Next, add any other ingredients you’d like—Maya recommends ginger or garlic—to a mason jar with your decarbed cannabis.

Put the jar in a large pot of hot water (with something to protect the bottom of the jar from touching the bottom of the pot) and simply let it cook for a couple of hours on low heat.

After that, cool the jars and strain out your spent goods, and drizzle over your favorite dishes. (Remember to refrigerate the oil after cooking to prevent botulism.)

High times, indeed.