Are you a Taco Tuesday fan? You’ll want to check out Eddie Duran’s carne asada recipe. From the busy Taqueria La Cumbre in San Francisco’s Mission District, Duran gives us step-by-step tips on perfecting this taco classic, all while serenading us with his guitar over slabs of grilled meat. Made (and sung to) with love, this steak will leave you clamoring for more tortillas.

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in July 2014.