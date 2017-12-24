How-To: Make Chicken Cutlets with Frank Pinello & His Nonna

Everybody loves a perfectly cooked chicken cutlet—that’s something we can all agree on. So to learn how to do it right, we went right to the source, the master of cutlets: Frank Pinello—owner of Best Pizza in Williamsburg, Brooklyn—and his nonna.

We first tried Frank’s grandmother’s cooking on our episode of Chef’s Night Out with Best Pizza, and we’ve been thinking about it ever since. This cutlet is baked in the oven—not fried—and is served in a lemony sauce with garlic and parsley. As his nonna likes to say, ” Viva Santa Fortunata!“

