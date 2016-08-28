How-To: Make Chipotle Pickled Eggs and Amsterdam Pickled Onions

In this episode of How-To, London picklemaker Freddie Janssen shares two of her best preserving recipes.

First up is her take on the admittedly “kinda farty” pickled egg. Freddie gives the British pub classic a Mexican twist by throwing chipotle chiles into the brine and serving the finished eggs with tortilla chips. The result? Super smoky, super vinegary, totally banging.

Videos by VICE

Next, Freddie takes us back to her native Holland with Amsterdam onions, a flavorful pickled shallot she remembers eating on Friday nights with her mom and sister. Serve with herring for an authentic Dutch eating experience.