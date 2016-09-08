How to Make Chipotle Pickled Eggs, the Perfect Mexican-British Hybrid Food

British food: fish and chips, bubble and squeak, mushy peas, crumpets, bangers and mash, and, of course, Scotch eggs. Mexican food: tacos, enchiladas, sopes, tortas, quesadillas, and, of course, all manners of spicy salsa.

But how can these two incredible food traditions meet in the middle?

We’ve got your answer right here. Or London picklemaker Freddie Janssen does, anyway. She recently showed us how to make some pretty radical preserves, and this recipe basically blew our minds. Take the sulfuric charm of pickled eggs as you know and love them, then add the hot and smoky depth of chipotle peppers to the brine. The result: a marriage of minds between what you’ll find over the pond and south of the border.

Unconventional? Sure. But so many of the best things in life are. And these are a hell of a lot better than all of the other Frankensteinian attempts at hybrid Mexican food floating around. Eat your homemade chipotle pickled eggs with a few handfuls of tortilla chips and flip those fried-chicken-wrapped tacos at the drive-thru the bird.