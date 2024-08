Pastry queen Christina Tosi knows that the real allure of making cookies is eating the dough. She shows us how to make her dream cookie, one that’s not even on the menu at Momofuku Milk Bar: the cookie dough cookie. It’s the best of both worlds—a baked cookie with a raw center—and is so easy, we wonder why we hadn’t thought of this in our kitchen at 2 AM before.

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in May 2014.