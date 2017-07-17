Feeling Decadent? Make This Crab Mac ‘n’ Cheese

Fact: One can never have enough mac and cheese. Never forget when Matty Matheson gave us a dispatch from his bathtub on how to make the ultimate comfort food, blending stacks of processed cheese with just a bit of kitchen muscle.

If you missed it, you might as well climb in with Matty while the water’s still warm. For the rest of you, don’t forget that we’ve ridden this wave of carbs and dairy before with Thom Beers, the creator and executive producer of Deadliest Catch. This is a man who has braved the truly insane conditions aboard fishing boats in the rollicking Bering Sea, and he knows how to eat to keep his spirits high.

Videos by VICE

For Thom’s mac and cheese, all you need is some massive Alaskan king crab legs—or any ol’ crab will do—some cheese, cream, mushrooms, and pasta. C’mon, get happy.

“This is a brutal, brutal place,” Thom reminds us, speaking of the ocean’s perils, “and so what we would do is we’d come up with the greatest comfort foods in the world, because it was so miserable up there.”

And rest assured, this is the greatest comfort food in the world, whether you’re riding rough waves on a renegade ship or simply nursing a hangover on your sofa. Crab mac ‘n’ cheese is the decadent dish that will get you through anything.

WATCH: How to Make Crab Mac ‘n’ Cheese with Thom Beers