How-To: Make Cretan Spinach Pie with Andy Milonakis

Allow Andy Milonakis to give you a lesson in how to cook real shit from the village of fuckin’ Crete. Though his knife skills may suck, Andy shows us how to make a Cretan spinach pie, packed with lots of fresh herbs from his motherland of Greece. It’s a lot of work, but as Andy says, “You gotta fuckin’ burn some calories before you put some in your fat mouth.”

Season 1 Episode 28 of How-To. Watch more

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in June 2014.