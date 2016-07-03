These Pomegranate Molasses Ribs Will Make You the Hero of Your 4th of July BBQ

Here’s the thing with ribs: they’re insanely delicious, but a dish that you rarely think to make at home.

Instead, you’re forced to wait in line for hours outside of packed barbecue places and opportunistically troll other people’s cookouts in order to get your fix of that carnal, gnawing pleasure.

Matty Matheson is a master of eating like a hedonist (Cheeto mac ‘n’ cheese, anyone?), so he is the perfect guru for leading us down the path of home rib-making.

First, you’re going to need to nail the crucial element: sauce, duh. Matty’s magic recipe is for a pomegranate molasses barbecue sauce, which, needless to say, will put that bottle of preservative-laden garbage in the back of your fridge to shame. It’s damn rich, damn sticky, and damn good.

Then there’s a dukka spice mix of sesame feeds, fennel seeds, and pistachios that adds an extra layer of big flavor and that little crunch that makes your eyes roll in the back of your head.

Fresh lime, pomegranate, cilantro, and parsley add freshness and greenery so you can pretend you’re getting your veggies along with your meat, meat, meat.

These are ribs you can really sink your teeth into. You know, literally.