How-To: Make Deep-Fried Turkey Balls With TJ Miller & Andy Windak

Funnyman TJ Miller and his personal chef and supper club host, Andy Windak, are here to make you grateful for your taste buds just in time for Thanksgiving. If you’re looking for an alternative to boring old roasted turkey, want to impress the girl you’re bringing home for the first time, or just need to use up leftovers, these balls of savory turkey and fragrant herbs—braised in beer and deep fried to crispy perfection—are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Gobble gobble!

Read this: Let Everyone See the Turkey Before You Fuck It Up

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in November 2014.

