Kelis’s fig-and-onion glaze was so good it was tempting to drink it straight out of the bottle—but we settled for slathering it on pork chops instead. The double-Grammy-winning singer is also a professional chef, which makes us all feel really unaccomplished with our own lives. Watch her slice figs, caramelize onions, and grill pork chops while teaching us about her cooking philosophy.

