The words “deep fried” often evoke thoughts of weight gain and clogged arteries. But Amanda Cohen of NYC’s Dirt Candy is here to show you otherwise—she shows us some of her favorite recipes for deep-frying veggies and proves that they can be surprisingly healthy. Don’t be too worried, though—she also shows us how to deep-fry a candy bar, so not all of the fatty fun of deep-frying is lost.