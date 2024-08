Today, Matty Matheson is joined by a bunch of VICE employees’ kids to make the best grilled cheeses they’ve ever had. First, he gives the kids a valuable life lesson in how to make his personal favourite: a bacon, cheddar, pickle, onion, and processed cheese sandwich. Next, the kids use these skills to make their own gummy bear, sprinkle, Nutella, pickle, Cheetos, and broccoli grilled cheese. Is that even a grilled cheese anymore?

Don’t be a pickle narc and enjoy your grilled cheeses.