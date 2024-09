Matty Matheson is feeling spooky. He’s wearing leather, and he’s going to show you how to make Halloween doughnuts three ways: with cinnamon-sugar topping, a classic glaze, and a dusting of powdered sugar. Matty suggests serving these homemade doughnuts to your trick-or-treaters rather than an apple or a toothbrush.

And if you don’t, he’ll have no choice but to egg your house.

Videos by VICE

