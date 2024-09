Learn how to make homemade pizza with Frank Pinello, host of The Pizza Show and owner of Best Pizza in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Once you master the dough, you can make any kind of pizza, like Frank’s a classic Neapolitan pie or a rectangular Grandma pizza. If you love pizza so much, why not make it yourself? You can tell your friends, “It’s not delivery … “

Season 4 Episode 2 of How To. Watch more