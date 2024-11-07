‘How To’ Make the Greatest Jamaican Patty You Are Capable of Making

In the latest episode of Munchies’ ‘How To’ series, Chef Dom Taylor—winner of Netflix show Five Star Chef—takes us back to food school to learn how to make a classic Caribbean staple: the Jamaican patty.

A classic food for parties and gatherings—Chef Dom describes it as a “Caribbean sandwich”—you’ve probably seen patties before if you’ve set food inside a Caribbean restaurant. They’re the yellow shell-like parcels that look a bit like Cornish pasties or empanadas.

Videos by VICE

Join him for 12 and half minutes where you can block out the roar of the wider world and just focus on making the greatest Jamaican patty you are capable of.

Watch the video now in the player below or over at the Munchies YouTube channel.

Recipe:

Jamaican-Style Short Rib Patty

(Serves 1)

INGREDIENTS

For the short rib filling:

75g beef short ribs (bone-in)

1/2 tsp coconut oil

1 tsp onion, finely chopped

1/2 tsp celery, finely chopped

1/2 tsp carrot, finely chopped

1/2 clove garlic, minced



A small piece of Scotch bonnet pepper, finely chopped (adjust for desired heat)

A pinch of ground pimento/allspice (freshly ground in a pestle and mortar, if possible)

A pinch of ground coriander

A pinch of ground ginger

A pinch of curry powder (preferably Jamaican curry powder)

A pinch of turmeric

A pinch of smoked paprika

A tiny pinch of ground cinnamon

A tiny pinch of ground nutmeg

A tiny pinch of celery salt

20ml beef stock

1/4 tsp tomato paste

4g fresh breadcrumbs

1/4 sprig fresh thyme (or a tiny pinch of dried thyme)

A small piece of bay leaf

1/4 spring onion, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

For the pastry dough:

26g plain flour

A small pinch of salt

A small pinch of ground turmeric

1/4 tsp granulated sugar

18g cold unsalted butter, cubed

7ml ice-cold water (more if needed)

INSTRUCTIONS

First of all, you’ll want to prepare the short rib filling.

Step 1: Season the short rib with a small pinch of salt and pepper. Heat the vegetable oil in a small pan over medium-high heat. Add the short rib and sear on all sides until browned (about 2-3 minutes per side). Remove and set aside.

Step 2: In the same pan, add the chopped onion, celery, and carrot. Sauté for about 5 minutes until softened. Add the garlic and Scotch bonnet pepper, sauté for another 1-2 minutes. Stir in the allspice, coriander, curry powder, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, smoked paprika, and celery salt, and cook for another minute until fragrant.

Step 3: Add the beef stock, tomato sauce, fresh thyme, and bay leaf. Return the short rib to the pan, cover, and simmer on low heat for 2.5 – 3 hours, or until the meat is tender and falls off the bone.

Step 4: Remove the short rib from the pan and allow it to cool slightly. Shred the meat, discarding the bone and any excess fat, and return the shredded meat to the pan.

Step 5: Stir in the fresh breadcrumbs and spring onion and simmer uncovered for another 5 minutes to thicken. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Let the filling cool completely.

–– –

Now, it’s time to make the pastry dough.

Step 1: In a small bowl, mix the flour, salt, turmeric, and sugar. Add the cold, cubed butter and use your fingers to work the butter into the flour until it resembles coarse crumbs.

Step 2: Gradually add the ice-cold water, mixing until the dough comes together. If it’s too dry, add a tiny bit more water. Form the dough into a small disc, wrap in cling film, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

For the final phase of the recipe, you need to assemble and bake the patty.

Step 1: Preheat your oven to 190°C (170°C fan). Line a small baking tray with baking parchment.

Step 2: On a lightly floured surface, roll out the chilled dough to about 3mm thickness. Cut out a circle (about 15cm in diameter).

Step 3: Place about 2 tablespoons of the cooled short rib filling onto one half of the dough circle. Fold the other half over to cover the filling, forming a half-moon shape. Press the edges together with a fork to seal.

Step 4: Place the patty on the prepared baking tray and bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown and crisp.

To serve, pair with spicy mango dipping sauce and avocado salad.

Follow Chef Dom Taylor on Instagram.